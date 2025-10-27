GSK announces an agreement with Syndivia to acquire the exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize a preclinical antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer.
"Approximately 1.4 million men worldwide are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and approximately 10%-20% develop advanced, castration-resistant disease with metastases within five years," GSK notes.
According to the British healthcare group, the new ADC in question has shown increased antitumor activity and an encouraging safety profile in preclinical studies, demonstrating best-in-class potential.
Under the agreement, Syndivia will receive an upfront payment as well as development and commercial milestone payments totaling up to £268m, and tiered royalties on future worldwide sales.
GSK acquires rights to ADC in prostate cancer
Published on 10/27/2025 at 04:43 am EDT
