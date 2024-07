July 3 (Reuters) - GSK has bought the full rights to develop and manufacture mRNA-based candidate vaccines for influenza and COVID-19 from CureVac for up to 1.05 billion euros ($1.13 billion), it said on Wednesday.

GSK and CureVac started collaborating in 2020 to develop mRNA-based vaccines for infectious diseases. ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)