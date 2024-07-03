GSK: collaboration with CureVac in vaccines evolves

July 03, 2024 at 03:55 am EDT Share

GSK and Germany's CureVac announced on Wednesday that they had signed an amendment to their collaboration agreement, under which the pharmaceutical group will take over all rights to their joint vaccine projects.



Since 2020, the two partners have been working together to discover messenger RNA vaccines for infectious diseases such as seasonal flu, Covid-19 and avian influenza.



Under the terms of the new licensing agreement, GSK - which says it considers the progress of their work to be "promising" - will have full rights to develop, produce and market all these candidates.



In return, CureVac will receive an upfront payment of 400 million euros, with the possibility of additional payments of up to 1.05 billion euros if the products developed are successful.



GSK explains that this operation is part of its strategy to develop the most effective platforms for creating effective vaccines for all classes of pathogens.



On the London Stock Exchange, GSK shares were little changed (-0.1%) on Wednesday morning following this announcement.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.