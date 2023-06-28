(Alliance News) - GSK PLC on Wednesday said it completed its acquisition of Quebec-based late-stage biopharmaceutical firm Bellus Health Inc for a total equity value of USD2.0 billion.

GSK, the Brentford, London-based pharmaceutical company, back in April said the acquisition will give it access to Bellus's camlipixant, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist currently in phase three development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with refractory chronic cough.

Camlipixant is not approved anywhere yet, GSK explained.

GSK expects the acquisition to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share from 2027, with the potential to deliver "significant sales through 2031 and beyond."

GSK Chief Commercial Officer Luke Miels said: "The acquisition of Bellus is highly synergistic with GSK's expertise in respiratory medicines and is further supported by GSK's leading research & development, manufacturing, and commercialisation capabilities. We are now focused on progressing camlipixant through phase III trials to offer a therapeutic option for RCC patients as soon as possible."

GSK shares were 0.1% higher at 1,402.80 pence each on Wednesday at the close in London.

