GSK: confidential settlement in Zantac litigation

GSK announces that it has reached a confidential settlement with Ronald Kimbrow, putting an end to the case he filed in Illinois state court concerning Zantac (ranitidine).



GSK specifies that this settlement in no way constitutes an admission of liability. The company considers this case closed.



Following 16 epidemiological studies examining human data on the use of ranitidine, the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of cancer.



'GSK will continue to vigorously defend itself and manage this litigation in the best interests of the company and its shareholders', says the laboratory.



