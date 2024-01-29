GSK: green light from the EU to market Omjjara
' Until now, there has been no option specifically indicated to treat these symptoms (enlarged spleen, fatigue, night sweats and bone pain) in patients also suffering from anemia. The approval of Omjjara provides these patients in the EU with a new treatment option with a differentiated mechanism of action', commented Nina Mojas, Senior Vice President, Global Oncology Product Strategy at GSK.
"The availability of a single treatment for the main manifestations of myelofibrosis is a clear step forward for eligible patients", added Francesca Palandri of Bologna University Hospital.
