GSK PLC - London-based pharmaceutical company - Jemperli plus chemotherapy approved in the US by the Food & Drug Administration as the first new frontline treatment option in decades for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Notes Jemperli is the only immuno-oncology treatment approved in the frontline setting for this patient population in combination with chemotherapy. Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president and global head of oncology development at GSK, says: "Today's approval underscore our belief in the potential for Jemperli to transform cancer treatment as a backbone immuno-oncology therapy."
Current stock price: 1,382.40 pence
12-month change: down 18%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.