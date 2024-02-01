(Alliance News) - GSK PLC on Thursday insisted upon its scientific integrity, after reaching another settlement in ongoing litigation over alleged links between its heartburn drug and cancer.

The Brentford, UK-based pharmaceutical company has settled with David Browne, who originally filed his case in California state court. The trial was due to begin on February 20 but will now be dismissed.

Browne's claims related to Zantac, a heartburn drug that was pulled off the market in 2020 at the US Food & Drug Administration's request, after low levels of a "probable carcinogen" were found in samples.

The carcinogen, known as NDMA, is not harmful in very small amounts. However, tests showed that there were excessive quantities of NDMA in ranitidine, otherwise known as Zantac.

Since being taken off the market, the drug has remained a thorn in the side of GSK. Browne is just one of many individuals over the last year to bring a lawsuit alleging links between Zantac and cancer.

Throughout, GSK has maintained that it does not admit "any liability" - in this settlement, or any others. Settling the Browne case, it said on Thursday, reflected a desire "to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation".

GSK "will continue to vigorously defend itself based on the facts and the science in all other Zantac cases", the pharmaceutical firm added.

GSK shares were trading 0.1% higher at 1,569.80 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.