The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced on Thursday that it has authorized gépotidacin, a new-generation antibiotic from GSK, for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women and girls over 12 years of age weighing at least 40 kg.



In a statement, the MHRA noted that uncomplicated urinary tract infections are the most common bacterial infection in women, with approximately one in two women in the UK contracting one in their lifetime.



Given that some bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, it is important to find new treatments to prevent these infections from worsening, for example by causing sepsis (generalized infection) or permanent kidney damage, explains the UK health authority.



Marketed under the name 'Blujepa' gépotidacin, GSK's new antibiotic, available in tablet form, works by blocking two enzymes that are essential for bacteria to reproduce, making it effective even against certain resistant infections, such as those caused by E. coli.



Gépotidacine had already been approved in the United States by the FDA last March.