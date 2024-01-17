GSK: new placement of 3.2% of Haleon's capital

GSK announced on Wednesday that it had sold almost 3.2% of the share capital of its former consumer healthcare subsidiary Haleon in an accelerated placement worth around 978 million pounds (1.1 billion euros).



The British laboratory said it had sold 300 million shares at a unit price of 326 pence, a 2.2% discount to Haleon's closing price last night.



At around 9:30 am, Haleon shares were down 1.5%, while GSK shares were down 0.5% at the same time.



Analysts note that this is GSK's third share placement since Haleon's IPO in July 2022, but its largest block sale to date.



GSK specifies that it will still hold 4.2% of the capital following the operation, while the American Pfizer still controls 32%.



