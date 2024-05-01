Stock GSK GSK PLC
GSK plc

GSK

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:27 2024-05-01 am EDT
1,705 GBX +1.91% Intraday chart for GSK plc +3.27% +17.57%
06:23pm Top Midday Stories: CVS Reports Q1 Earnings Miss, Lowers Outlook; ADP Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; J&J Proposes $6.5 Billion Settlement for Talc Lawsuits MT
05:58pm FTSE 100 down ahead of US interest rate decision AN
Latest news about GSK plc

London Stocks Retreat as UK Manufacturing Sector Reverts to Contraction MT
GSK PLC : Encouraging start to 2024; guidance raised Alphavalue
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday MT
GSK : UBS gives a Buy rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET DJ
Transcript : GSK plc, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024
FTSE 100 treads water as Fed takes centre-stage AN
GSK Q1 Core Earnings, Revenue Advance; 2024 Outlook Lifted -- Shares Up Pre-Bell MT
GSK : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
GSK raises forecast, boosted by vaccines RE
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 AM ET DJ
European Midday Briefing : Fed Awaited With Likelihood Rates Held High For Longer DJ
Haleon backs guidance as profit edges up in first quarter AN
FTSE 100 shakes off New York slump before Fed AN
GSK Raises Outlook for 2024 as Higher First-quarter Turnover Boosts Confidence MT
GSK expects momentum to continue after strong first quarter AN
UK's FTSE 100 edges higher ahead of Fed outcome RE
Sensodyne-maker Haleon posts tepid sales as demand for some products cools off RE
GSK Lifts Guidance After Turnover Beats Expectations -- Update DJ
GSK ups outlook; Next first-quarter beats forecast AN
GSK Lifts Guidance After Turnover Beats Expectations DJ
Haleon Pretax Profit Rises Despite Revenue Drop DJ
GSK Posts Lower Q1 Attributable Profit; Turnover Up MT

GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Companyâs segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. It has developed monoclonal antibodies to help treat different diseases. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine. It is also focused on addressing the unmet treatment needs of patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions. Its vaccine portfolio includes more than 20 vaccines that help to protect people from a range of diseases and infections, including meningitis, shingles and flu, among others. Its specialty medicines include medicines for immune-mediated conditions. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases.
Pharmaceuticals
02:00am - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
16.73 GBP
Average target price
20.06 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+19.89%
1st Jan change Capi.
GSK PLC Stock GSK plc
+17.57% 85.62B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+32.82% 704B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+28.59% 577B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-3.79% 348B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+18.18% 327B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+5.35% 288B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
+14.81% 234B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+4.93% 198B
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-9.78% 194B
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
-3.91% 147B
