GSK plc

GSK

GB00BN7SWP63

Pharmaceuticals

 08:48:30 2024-06-04 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,621 GBX +1.45% Intraday chart for GSK plc -6.90% +11.71%
02:38pm GSK PLC : Frightened markets create an entry opportunity in GSK Alphavalue
01:29pm GSK : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
Latest news about GSK plc

GSK PLC : Frightened markets create an entry opportunity in GSK Alphavalue
GSK : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
GSK : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
GSK: positive results in rectal cancer CF
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Kinder Morgan, Marathon Petroleum, Autodesk, Cloudflare, Okta... Our Logo
GSK : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Top Midday Stories: NYSE Resolves Technical Issues; Paramount, Skydance Agree to Merger Terms; Waste Management to Acquire Stericycle; GameStop Soars on 'Roaring Kitty' Stake Purchase MT
GSK's Zantac Woes Weigh on FTSE 100 MT
FTSE 100 down amid shaky start in New York AN
Global markets live: GSK, Walt Disney, Blackstone, Boeing, Microsoft... Our Logo
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Fall in Monday Trading MT
GSK’s Rectal Cancer Drug Shows 100% Complete Response Rate in Longer-term Phase 2 Trial MT
Trending : GSK Shares Tumble on Zantac's Legal Setback DJ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Monday MT
GSK Says Cancer Drug Jemperli Shows 100% Clinical Response Rate in Long-Term Data From Mid-Stage Trial MT
GSK immunotherapy bowel cancer drug works for 100% of patients AN
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Monday Ahead of Economic Data MT
GSK to Face Trials Over Zantac Cancer Allegations; Shares Tumble Pre-Bell MT
GSK : Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
GSK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
FTSE 100 up, while Labour commits to defence AN
GSK : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral ZD
GSK Shares Plunge After Delaware Ruling Allowing Jury Trials for Zantac Case -- Update DJ
GSK Interim Analysis of Phase III Trial for Blood Cancer Therapy Shows Promise MT

GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Companyâs segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. It has developed monoclonal antibodies to help treat different diseases. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine. It is also focused on addressing the unmet treatment needs of patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions. Its vaccine portfolio includes more than 20 vaccines that help to protect people from a range of diseases and infections, including meningitis, shingles and flu, among others. Its specialty medicines include medicines for immune-mediated conditions. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases.
Pharmaceuticals
2024-06-05 - BNP Paribas Exane CEO Conference
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
15.98 GBP
Average target price
20.26 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+26.78%
1st Jan change Capi.
GSK PLC Stock GSK plc
+11.67% 83.35B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+42.60% 748B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+33.36% 598B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-5.74% 356B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+17.79% 325B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+3.37% 283B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
+17.23% 245B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+9.38% 211B
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-3.89% 209B
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
+1.81% 166B
