GSK announces that ViiV Healthcare, its global HIV company, has obtained positive results from a Phase I study showing that an experimental formulation of cabotegravir, known as cabotegravir ultra long-acting (CAB-ULA), can be administered at intervals of at least four months.



' The HIV community has expressed to us their desire for longer-acting drugs that can help ease the burden of daily treatment', says Kimberly Smith, Head of R&D at ViiV Healthcare.



'This new formulation of cabotegravir (CAB-ULA) with a higher concentration and at least double the half-life puts us on the path to administering it every four months for HIV treatment and PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis]', she added.



