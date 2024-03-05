GSK: positive trial for HIV treatment
' The HIV community has expressed to us their desire for longer-acting drugs that can help ease the burden of daily treatment', says Kimberly Smith, Head of R&D at ViiV Healthcare.
'This new formulation of cabotegravir (CAB-ULA) with a higher concentration and at least double the half-life puts us on the path to administering it every four months for HIV treatment and PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis]', she added.
