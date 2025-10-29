GSK posted a net profit of £2.01bn in Q3 2025, compared with a loss of £58m a year earlier, benefiting in particular from a favorable basis for comparison linked to the exceptional legal charge of £1.8bn incurred in Q3 2024 in the Zantac case.



Adjusted EPS rose 14% y-on-year to 55.0 pence, compared with 49.7 pence a year earlier. On a reported basis, EPS was 49.9 pence, compared with -1.4 pence in Q3 2024.



Revenue increased by 8% at constant exchange rates (CER) to £8.55bn, driven by growth in Specialty Medicines (+16%) and positive contributions from Vaccines (+2%) and General Medicines (+4%).



Adjusted operating EBIT rose 11% to £2.99 billion, representing a margin of 34.9%, up 0.9 point. On a reported basis, EBIT exceeded £2.59bn, representing a margin of 30.3%, compared with 2.2% a year earlier.



Free cash flow reached £1.25bn, down 6% y-o-y, impacted by higher investments in intangible assets.



"GSK continues its momentum with another quarter of strong performance, enabling us to raise our 2025 outlook and position ourselves favorably for 2026. We have also made significant progress in R&D with four major approvals this year," commented Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer.



On the strength of these results, GSK has raised its 2025 guidance at constant exchange rates:



- Revenue growth is now expected between 6% and 7% (up from 3% to 5% previously)

- Adjusted operating profit growth between 9% and 11% (compared to 6% to 8%)

- Adjusted EPS growth between 10% and 12% (compared to 6% to 8%).



Abhishek Raval, who covers the stock at AlphaValue, says that 'overall, GSK continues to exceed expectations with its quarterly results'.



Perhaps it is now time to recognize its operational efficiency and believe in management's goal of achieving £40 billion in revenue by 2031, despite the expiration of key HIV patents at the end of this decade, he adds.



He also points out that the incoming CEO, Luke Miels, whose solid track record at major pharmaceutical companies contrasts with the current CEO's experience in the consumer health and beauty sectors, should help GSK regain market confidence.



The stock gained more than 3.5% in London after the announcement.