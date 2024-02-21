GSK: 'remarkable' results in HIV treatment
According to the company, the long-acting injectable antiretroviral therapy (ART) for HIV, Cabenuva (cabotegravir + rilpivirine), demonstrated superior efficacy to daily oral therapy in maintaining viral load suppression.
According to Kimberly Smith, Head of R&D at ViiV Healthcare, these provisional data 'represent a remarkable result'.
