GSK: research collaboration with Flagship Pioneering
GSK will contribute its therapeutic expertise and development know-how, while Flagship will contribute its network of bioplatform companies and innovative technologies.
Initially, the two companies will invest up to $150 million in an exploration phase.
The aim is to select up to 10 promising new drugs and vaccines for further clinical development by GSK.
Flagship and its companies could receive up to $720 million in payments and royalties for each program acquired.
