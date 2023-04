April 15 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* GEPOTIDACIN’S POSITIVE PHASE III DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO BE THE FIRST IN A NEW CLASS OF ORAL ANTIBIOTICS FOR UNCOMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS IN OVER 20 YEARS

* EAGLE-2 AND EAGLE-3 PHASE III TRIALS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF NON-INFERIORITY TO NITROFURANTOIN; EAGLE-3 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICAL SUPERIORITY

* US FDA SUBMISSION IS PLANNED FOR Q2 2023 Source text for : https://bit.ly/3ocqymu Further company coverage: