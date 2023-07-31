By Michael Susin

GSK said late Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the combined use of Jemperli in for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The British pharmaceutical giant said that with the approval, Jemperli is now indicated earlier in treatment in combination with chemotherapy for patients with cancer that is mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability-high.

The company added that Jemperli is already approved in the U.S. for cancer patients after a prior platinum-containing treatment and that are not candidates for surgery or radiation.

"Until now, chemotherapy alone has been the standard of care with many patients experiencing disease progression. In the RUBY trial, Jemperli plus chemotherapy demonstrated a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus chemotherapy in this patient population, providing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit. These results and today's approval underscore our belief in the potential for Jemperli to transform cancer treatment as a backbone immuno-oncology therapy," Global Head of Oncology Development Senior Vice-President Hesham Abdullah said.

