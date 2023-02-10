By Joe Hoppe

GSK PLC said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for its Jemperli endometrial cancer treatment.

The pharmaceutical giant said approval was based on long-term outcomes from the Garnet Phase 1 trial, which showed an overall response rate of 45.4%.

Jemperli has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. In April 2021, the treatment received accelerated approval.

Jemperli was discovered by AnaptysBio Inc. and licensed to Tesaro Inc., now a part of GSK, under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement signed in March 2014.

