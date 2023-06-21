GSK's RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Showed Positive Data

By Elena Vardon



GSK on Wednesday said that Phase 3 trial results for its Arexvy respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for older adults showed positive data.

The London-listed pharmaceutical major said results from the ongoing AReSVi-006 trial showed one dose of the vaccine was effective against RSV-lower respiratory tract disease and severe disease over two full RSV seasons, including in participants with underlying medical conditions.

Safety and reactogenicity data were consistent with initial results from the Phase 3 program, it said. The company will continue its clinical development program to evaluate longer-term follow up and optimal timing for revaccination, it said.

The group said the data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators for review.

