  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-06-20 am EDT
1361.60 GBX   +0.72%
02:40aGSK's RSV Vaccine for Older Adults Shows Continued Efficacy in Late-stage Trial
MT
02:34aGSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial
RE
02:34aGSK's RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Showed Positive Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

GSK's RSV Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Showed Positive Data

06/21/2023 | 02:34am EDT
By Elena Vardon

GSK on Wednesday said that Phase 3 trial results for its Arexvy respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for older adults showed positive data.

The London-listed pharmaceutical major said results from the ongoing AReSVi-006 trial showed one dose of the vaccine was effective against RSV-lower respiratory tract disease and severe disease over two full RSV seasons, including in participants with underlying medical conditions.

Safety and reactogenicity data were consistent with initial results from the Phase 3 program, it said. The company will continue its clinical development program to evaluate longer-term follow up and optimal timing for revaccination, it said.

The group said the data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators for review.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-23 0233ET

Financials
Sales 2023 28 943 M 36 866 M 36 866 M
Net income 2023 5 183 M 6 602 M 6 602 M
Net Debt 2023 15 478 M 19 715 M 19 715 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 55 176 M 70 282 M 70 282 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 361,60 GBX
Average target price 1 691,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-5.29%70 282
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.09%459 428
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.54%424 999
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.44%356 105
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.65%277 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.94%249 054
