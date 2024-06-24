By Elena Vardon

GSK said that the European Medicines Agency accepted its application to expand the use of its Jemperli drug in combination with chemotherapy for adults with endometrial cancer.

British pharmaceutical giant said Monday that the agency will start a formal review process to make a recommendation to the European Commission. Approval is expected in the second half of 2025, it added.

The submission was supported by positive data from the first part of the phase III RUBY trial, it said.

