  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-04-14 am EDT
1515.00 GBX   -0.49%
GSK's antibiotic drug to treat uncomplicated UTIs meets main goals

04/15/2023 | 10:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo

(Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Saturday its oral antibiotic drug to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) in female adults and adolescents met the main goals in late-stage trials.

The drug, gepotidacin, in phase III trials, met its primary goals of being on a par or better than nitrofurantoin, the current standard of care for the treatment of uUTIs, the company said.

GSK plans to submit results of the trials to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review later in the second quarter.

The drug, if approved, could become the first new type of antibiotic, which is critically important for countering drug-resistant infections, to treat uUTIs in 20 years, the company said.

"Gepotidacin, if approved, will offer a much-needed additional oral treatment option for patients at risk of treatment failure associated with resistance or recurrence of uUTI," Chris Corsico, senior vice president of development at GSK, said.

More than half of all women globally are affected by uUTIs in their lifetime, GSK said.

In 2021, GSK expected the drug could assume blockbuster status, meaning up to 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion) in non-risk adjusted peak year sales.

($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 28 994 M 36 026 M 36 026 M
Net income 2023 5 206 M 6 468 M 6 468 M
Net Debt 2023 14 954 M 18 581 M 18 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 61 131 M 75 956 M 75 956 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC5.38%75 956
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.12%433 439
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.03%379 647
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.54%337 968
MERCK & CO., INC.3.93%292 621
ABBVIE INC.-0.01%285 068
