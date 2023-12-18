(Alliance News) - GSK PLC on Monday said a trial of dostarlimab in combination with niraparib for treating endometrial cancer has met its primary endpoint.

The Brentford, West London-based pharmaceutical maker said the trial of the drug, marketed as Jemperli, showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival in patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The drug was administered in combination with niraprib, marketed as Zejula, alongside the standard-of-care chemotherapy and dostarlimab, against a placebo.

The firm said the trial the improvement was seen in both the overall patient population, as well as in a subpopulation of patients with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable tumours.

It noted that overall survival data was immature, while the safety profile of the drug was consistent with the profile of the individual therapies.

Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president and oncology head, said: "Patients with MMRp/MSS primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer have few approved treatment options. Today's positive topline results reinforce our approach of building combination therapies with dostarlimab as the backbone in an effort to improve patient outcomes and options."

GSK shares were up 1.3% to 1,437.00 pence each on Monday morning in London.

