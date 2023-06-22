(Alliance News) - GSK PLC on Thursday said the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the firm's Arexvy jab in adults aged 60 and older.

The Brentford, London-based pharmaceutical company said the backing paves the way for 55 million older adults to have access to a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for the first time.

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages. Arexvy is US FDA approved for the prevention of RSV-induced lower respiratory tract disease in individuals 60 years of age and older.

Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood said: "GSK's successful development of an RSV vaccine to help protect older adults from RSV lower respiratory tract disease represents a major scientific advance, resulting from years of collaboration across academia, industry, and research centres."

"We are grateful to the ACIP and CDC for recognising the potential of Arexvy and look forward to partnering with public health officials, healthcare professionals and payers to make it available for eligible older adults in the US before this year's RSV season begins."

GSK shares fell 1.7% to 1,349.20 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

