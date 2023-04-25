Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GSK plc
  News
  Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:24:40 2023-04-25 am EDT
1468.70 GBX   -0.36%
05:12aGSK says Europe watchdog backs marketing authorisation application
AN
04:39aWhitbread and ABF open a big week for UK corporate results
MS
02:58aGSK's Application for Endometrial Cancer Combo Accepted for Review in EU
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK says Europe watchdog backs marketing authorisation application

04/25/2023 | 05:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - GSK PLC on Tuesday said the European Medicines Agency has validated its marketing authorisation application for its dostarlimab drug, marketed as Jemperli.

The London-based pharmaceutical firm said the authorisation is for Jemperli in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient/microsatellite instability-high primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, a type of gynaecological cancer.

The firm noted the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use will begin a formal review process to a recommend marketing authorisation to the European Commission.

GSK said the application is based on interim results from a phase III trial, which met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The trial showed a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit versus placebo plus chemotherapy in patients treated with dostarlimab plus carboplatin-paclitaxel in the dMMR/MSI-H population," GSK added.

Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Development Hesham Abdullah said: "New treatment options are urgently needed for patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. With this initial filing, we are accelerating the submission of a potential new indication for dostarlimab in the patient population that demonstrated the strongest treatment effect in the RUBY phase III trial.

"These patients currently face significant unmet medical needs, and this combination could change the treatment paradigm for this condition. The RUBY phase III trial continues to follow patients for the dual-primary endpoint of overall survival in the intent-to-treat population."

The firm expects a US regulatory filing review to take place in the first half of 2023.

GSK shares fell 0.2% to 1,471.80 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 28 875 M 35 954 M 35 954 M
Net income 2023 5 151 M 6 414 M 6 414 M
Net Debt 2023 15 311 M 19 066 M 19 066 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,84%
Capitalization 59 477 M 74 060 M 74 060 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GSK PLC
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 474,00 GBX
Average target price 1 712,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC2.53%74 060
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.90%425 206
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.12%385 578
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.79%347 447
MERCK & CO., INC.4.50%292 774
ABBVIE INC.1.53%286 514
