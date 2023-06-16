Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:00:34 2023-06-16 am EDT
1373.70 GBX   -0.08%
GSK says FDA extending review period for blood cancer drug

06/16/2023 | 02:44am EDT
GSK PLC - Brentford, England-based pharmaceutical company - Says US Food & Drug Administration has extended the review period of the new drug application for momelotinib by three months. Extension aims to provide time to review recently submitted data. The extended action date is September 16. Momelotinib uses "novel mechanism of action" to treat myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, as well as progressive anaemia which characterises the disease. Myelofibrosis affects approximately 25,000 US patients. The drug is not currently approved in any markets. GSK says it is "confident in the momelotinib NDA and looks forward to working with the FDA as they finalise their review."

Current stock price: 1,361.60 pence

12-month change: down 19%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 28 943 M 36 931 M 36 931 M
Net income 2023 5 183 M 6 614 M 6 614 M
Net Debt 2023 15 478 M 19 750 M 19 750 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 55 711 M 71 088 M 71 088 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 374,80 GBX
Average target price 1 715,48 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-4.37%71 088
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.31%451 959
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY24.08%425 008
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.33%356 270
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.40%275 718
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.49%247 019
