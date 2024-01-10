(Alliance News) - GSK PLC on Wednesday said Nucala has been approved in China for the treatment of severe asthma.

The Brentford, West London-based pharmaceutical company said mepolizumab, under the brand name Nucala, was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration to treat severe eosinophilic asthma in adults and adolescents above the age of 12.

The approval follows positive data from a separate phase III trial among Chinese patients, in which results reinforced existing data for mepolizumab in patients with severe asthma.

Nucala is the first monoclonal antibody anti-Interleukin-5 targeting treatment approved for use in China for adult and adolescent patients with this condition, GSK said. It was first accepted in the US in 2015.

According to the drug developer, asthma is a "major health burden" in China affecting an estimated 46 million adults.

Shares in GSK were down 0.4% to 1,569.20 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

