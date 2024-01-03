GSK: share price up, broker raises his recommendation
In a sector note, the research firm believes that the development of new injectable HIV treatments, the launch of vaccines and the marketing of new products should enable a soft landing for the business following the expiry of HIV patents, scheduled for 2028.
In view of this underestimated growth profile, the analyst evokes an "attractive" risk/reward cocktail, given the prospect of an out-of-court settlement of the Zantac case and exaggerated concerns about the 2024 financial year.
Jefferies highlights a "deeply discounted" stock, with a potential upside of 23%.
