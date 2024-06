June 03, 2024 at 03:21 am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares in British drugmaker GSK dropped more than 9% on Monday after a Delaware judge allowed more than 70,000 lawsuits over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac to go forward.

GSK said it disagreed with the ruling and would immediately appeal.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)