Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09:19 2023-04-20 am EDT
1477.10 GBX   -0.59%
02:54aHaleon sales up; Babcock warns of possible profit hit
AN
02:53aHaleon Sees 2023 Revenue Growth Toward Upper End After 1Q
DJ
02:46aGSK-spinoff Haleon forecasts 2023 organic revenue growth at top-end of view
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK-spinoff Haleon forecasts 2023 organic revenue growth at top-end of view

04/20/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Consumer healthcare group Haleon expects 2023 organic revenue growth towards the upper end of its 4%-6% forecast, it said on Thursday, on strong demand and the restocking of its respiratory health products due to a bad cold and flu season.

The company, the world's biggest standalone consumer health business that sells non-prescription drugs, vitamins and oral care products, kept the rest of its full-year 2023 outlook unchanged.

Haleon was carved out of British drugmaker GSK in July last year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 0.12% 1485.8 Delayed Quote.3.35%
HALEON PLC 0.28% 343.6 Delayed Quote.4.96%
All news about GSK PLC
02:54aHaleon sales up; Babcock warns of possible profit hit
AN
02:53aHaleon Sees 2023 Revenue Growth Toward Upper End After 1Q
DJ
02:46aGSK-spinoff Haleon forecasts 2023 organic revenue growth at top-end of view
RE
04/19Gsk : Transaction notification - Form 6-K
PU
04/19RBC Capital Markets Downgrades BELLUS Health After GSK Acquisition
MT
04/19RBC Downgrades BELLUS Health to Sector Perform From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $1..
MT
04/19About 750 GSK workers in UK to strike in May after rejecting pay offer
AN
04/19GSK Staff to Protest Over Salaries in May, Labor Union Says
MT
04/19BELLUS Health Brief: Downgrading to Sector Perform From Outperform, ..
MT
04/19UK labour union Unite says GSK employees to strike in May
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 916 M 35 979 M 35 979 M
Net income 2023 5 279 M 6 568 M 6 568 M
Net Debt 2023 14 987 M 18 648 M 18 648 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 59 953 M 74 597 M 74 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 485,80 GBX
Average target price 1 715,98 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC3.35%74 597
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.99%420 815
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.16%382 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.27%333 621
MERCK & CO., INC.2.87%291 403
ABBVIE INC.-0.25%281 539
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer