GSK has announced that results from its oncology portfolio will be presented via 25 abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 annual meeting.

In particular, data from the phase III DREAMM-8 and DREAMM-7 trials of belantamab mafodotin in combination to treat multiple myeloma after a first relapse will be presented.

Collaborations will also be highlighted, such as updated results for dostarlimab in dMMR rectal cancer, a phase II study of HS-20093 in Chinese patients with refractory osteosarcoma, and a phase 0/II trial of niraparib in unmethylated MGMT glioblastoma.

