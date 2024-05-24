GSK: to present its advances in oncology at ASCO
In particular, data from the phase III DREAMM-8 and DREAMM-7 trials of belantamab mafodotin in combination to treat multiple myeloma after a first relapse will be presented.
Collaborations will also be highlighted, such as updated results for dostarlimab in dMMR rectal cancer, a phase II study of HS-20093 in Chinese patients with refractory osteosarcoma, and a phase 0/II trial of niraparib in unmethylated MGMT glioblastoma.
