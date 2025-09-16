GSK announces that it will present more than 60 research papers at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam, from September 27 to October 1, 2025.



The data will highlight depemokimab, an experimental antibody tested in patients with severe asthma, particularly those who also suffer from chronic nasal polyposis. The goal is to go beyond simple symptom control to possible clinical remission.



Results will also be presented on mepolizumab, already used in several diseases, with new analyses in COPD patients compared to other biological treatments.



Finally, GSK will share advances in its inhaled treatments, as well as its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), studied in young adults at risk.