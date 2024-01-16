Haleon was formed in 2019 by merging GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare businesses. It was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.
(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,581.8 GBX
|+0.11%
|+0.36%
|+9.07%
|06:06pm
|GSK to sell GBP1 billion worth of Haleon shares as trims stake again
|AN
|06:05pm
|GSK to Sell Haleon Shares Worth Around $1.27 Billion
|DJ
(Reuters) - GSK will sell a 3.2% stake, or about 300 million shares, in its spun-off consumer healthcare business Haleon, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday .
Haleon was formed in 2019 by merging GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare businesses. It was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.
(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|9,224 GBX
|+0.15%
|+2.26%
|63 458 M $
|7,558.34 PTS
|-0.48%
|-1.63%
|-
|1,581.8 GBX
|+0.11%
|+0.36%
|82 031 M $
|333.6 GBX
|-0.15%
|-1.43%
|39 297 M $
|28.4 USD
|-1.06%
|-3.16%
|162 B $
|GSK to sell GBP1 billion worth of Haleon shares as trims stake again
|AN
|GSK to Sell Haleon Shares Worth Around $1.27 Billion
|DJ
|GSK to sell 3.2% stake in spin-off Haleon
|RE
|HALEON PLC ABB (SECONDARY) SALE OF SHARES BY GSK PLC: BOOKS ARE…
|RE
|GSK Announces Intention To Sell About 300 Mln Shares In Haleon
|RE
|GSK: OFFER PRICE WILL BE DETERMINED BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED B…
|RE
|GSK: INTENDS TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 300M ORDINARY SHARES IN HALEO…
|RE
|GSK PLC - GSK ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL SHARES IN HALEON…
|RE
|Indian Dr. Reddy's in Talks to Buy Haleon's Nicotinell, Sky News Reports
|DJ
|UBS Upgrades GSK to Buy from Sell, Boosts PT
|MT
|GSK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|UBS raises GSK and cuts AstraZeneca
|AN
|GSK: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1,730P FROM 1,535P…
|RE
|UK jobless rate sticks at 4.2% but pay growth slows
|AN
|GSK : UBS raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
|ZD
|GSK : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
|ZD
|Zhifei Biological Falls After Merck Secures Nod to Market HPV Vaccine in China
|MT
|Health Care Up on Deal, Obesity-Drug Excitement -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|UK Stocks Retreat After BoE Governor Speech at Treasury Committee Hearing
|MT
|Global markets live: J Sainsbury, Intel, Tesla, Boeing, Amazon...
|In wait-and-see mode
|GSK's Nucala Drug Approved in China to Treat Eosinophilic Asthma
|MT
|Deutsche Bank Keeps GSK at Buy, Lifts PT
|MT
|GSK : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|GSK plc Announces China National Medical Products Administration Approves Nucala (Mepolizumab) as an Add-On Maintenance Treatment for Severe Eosinophilic Asthma in Adults and Adolescents Aged 12 Years and Older
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+9.07%
|82 031 M $
|+10.22%
|578 B $
|+4.78%
|475 B $
|+3.06%
|391 B $
|+8.62%
|301 B $
|+4.48%
|287 B $
|+2.29%
|237 B $
|+9.34%
|221 B $
|+0.43%
|214 B $
|+5.46%
|164 B $