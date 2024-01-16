(Reuters) - GSK will sell a 3.2% stake, or about 300 million shares, in its spun-off consumer healthcare business Haleon, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday .

Haleon was formed in 2019 by merging GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare businesses. It was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2022.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)