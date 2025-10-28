GSK announced that its B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, GSK'227, has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) of the lung, a category of cancer that includes small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
GSK has acquired exclusive global rights (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) from Hansoh Pharma to advance the clinical development and commercialization of GSK'227.
The ODD was supported by preliminary clinical data showing durable responses in patients with extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) who were treated with GSK'227 in the Phase I ARTEMIS-001 clinical trial.
The group states in its press release that 250,000 patients worldwide are diagnosed with SCLC each year and that it is responsible for approximately 200,000 deaths annually.
GSK treatment receives orphan drug designation in the EU
Published on 10/28/2025 at 06:33 am EDT
GSK announced that its B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, GSK'227, has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) of the lung, a category of cancer that includes small cell lung cancer (SCLC).