After a strong 3.47% gain the previous day, GSK shares saw profit-taking in London on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the UK drugmaker reported H1 results that topped expectations, but its guidance was slightly below consensus.

In a note, Goldman Sachs said that the group posted revenue of £8.41bn, 2% above the consensus compiled by the firm, and adjusted operating profit reached £2.80bn, beating expectations by 5%. Adjusted EPS came in 7% above consensus.



The US investment bank also noted that GSK refined its constant-currency targets. The group now expects revenue growth and adjusted operating profit growth in the upper half of the 3% to 5% and 7% to 9% ranges, respectively, while adjusted EPS growth is expected in the lower half of the 7% to 9% range. The drugmaker also forecasts a negative currency impact of 2% on revenue and 4% on earnings. At the midpoint, these targets are still about 1% below market consensus, according to Goldman Sachs.



In conclusion, analysts said the beat was largely anticipated, and was partly helped by inventory adjustments and rebate changes on Arexvy, limiting the scope for upward revisions to estimates. They added, however, that the cost-cutting program and stepped-up R&D investment could support profit growth over the longer term. They have a Neutral rating on the stock, with a target price of 1,890 pence, implying 6.85% downside from Tuesday's closing price.