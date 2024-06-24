GSK plc:
* GSK PLC - OMJJARA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR MYELOFIBROSIS
* GSK - GSK'S OMJJARA (MOMELOTINIB) APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF MYELOFIBROSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,599 GBX
|-1.17%
|-0.34%
|+10.26%
|08:44am
|Prudential announces buyback; Frasers and THG in deal
|AN
|08:34am
|GSK Obtains Japan's Approval for Myelofibrosis Treatment Omjjara
|MT
GSK plc:
* GSK PLC - OMJJARA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR MYELOFIBROSIS
* GSK - GSK'S OMJJARA (MOMELOTINIB) APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF MYELOFIBROSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|Prudential announces buyback; Frasers and THG in deal
|AN
|GSK Obtains Japan's Approval for Myelofibrosis Treatment Omjjara
|MT
|GSK's Request to Expand Cancer Drug Jemperli Use to Be Reviewed by EU
|DJ
|Gsk PLC - Omjjara Approved In Japan For Myelofibrosis
|RE
|Gsk PLC - EMA Validates Jemperli Marketing Authorisation
|RE
|GSK : Berenberg renews its buy recommendation
|CF
|GSK : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|GSK : UBS gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|GSK : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
|ZD
|GSK : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
|ZD
|GSK : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|GSK: Phase III study with iTeos begins
|CF
|ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. and GSK Initiate GALAXIES Lung-301 Phase 3 Study, Assessing Belrestotug and Dostarlimab in Previously Unresectable Locally Advanced / Metastatic PD-L1 Selected Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
|CI
|Transcript : GSK plc - Special Call
|REGENXBIO Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
|CI
|Moderna's RSV Vaccine Has 'Ample Opportunity' Despite Seasoned Competitors, Oppenheimer Says
|MT
|GSK: licensing agreement with Ochre Bio
|CF
|Health Care Down as Rally Pauses -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|British Shares Extend Stay in Red Amid Signs of Job Market Cooling
|MT
|Global markets live: GSK, Tesla, Intel, General Motors, Gamestop...
|Myriad Genetics, GSK Partner to Expand Access to HRD Diagnostic Testing
|MT
|GSK Starts Appeal Against US State Court Ruling on Zantac Lawsuit
|MT
|GSK Starts Appeal Process Against Delaware Court Decision Allowing Expert Testimonies in Zantac Litigation
|MT
|GSK Says Individual Plaintiff in Latest Zantac Case Dropped Claim -- Update
|DJ
|GSK takes first steps to appeal Zantac ruling in Delaware
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+10.26%
|82.33B
|+51.63%
|796B
|+41.51%
|628B
|-5.10%
|358B
|+19.90%
|331B
|+9.95%
|301B
|+17.66%
|244B
|+3.39%
|228B
|+10.75%
|214B
|+6.99%
|165B