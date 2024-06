June 10 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* GSK PLC - STATEMENT: ZANTAC (RANITIDINE) LITIGATION

* GSK - SCIENTIFIC CONSENSUS IS THAT THERE IS NO CONSISTENT OR RELIABLE EVIDENCE THAT RANITIDINE INCREASES RISK OF ANY CANCER

* GSK - GSK DID NOT SETTLE MS. KASZA'S CLAIM AND HAS NOT PAID ANYTHING IN EXCHANGE FOR VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL.

* GSK - "WELCOMES PLAINTIFF'S VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF NEXT ZANTAC CASE (KASZA)", WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO START TRIAL IN ILLINOIS STATE COURT ON 10 JUNE