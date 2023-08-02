Aug 2 (Reuters) - Haleon on Wednesday raised its forecast for annual organic revenue growth as the consumer healthcare company is confident that demand for its oral and respiratory health products will stick despite a cost-of-living squeeze.

Consumers prioritising money towards essential, daily-use products amid the cost-of-living crisis in some parts of the world boosted sales for companies such as Haleon, which spun off from British drugmaker GSK last year.

U.S.-based rival Kenvue, the former consumer health unit of Johnson & Johnson, forecast full-year profit above market estimates in July.

Haleon, the world's largest standalone consumer healthcare firm, said its full-year organic revenue growth is now expected to come in at 7-8%, compared with an earlier forecast of the top-end of a 4-6% range. Analysts on average expect growth of 6.2%, according to company-compiled estimates.

Haleon's organic revenue growth for the six-month period ended June 30 was 10.4%, beating analysts' expectations of 8.2%.

