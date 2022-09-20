Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
1321.40 GBX   -1.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Haleon rejects Zantac indemnification requests from GSK, Pfizer

09/20/2022 | 02:17am EDT
The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Haleon on Tuesday said it had notified GSK and Pfizer that it had rejected their requests for indemnification in relation to U.S.-based litigation over the heartburn drug, Zantac.

More than 2,000 legal cases related to Zantac have been filed in the United States over allegations that the compound contains probable carcinogens.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

Haleon, spun out as an independent company in July, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -1.21% 1321.4 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
HALEON PLC -1.91% 259.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFIZER, INC. -1.28% 45.44 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
SANOFI -1.86% 80.34 Real-time Quote.-9.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 226 M 32 193 M 32 193 M
Net income 2022 4 503 M 5 136 M 5 136 M
Net Debt 2022 14 354 M 16 372 M 16 372 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 53 495 M 61 013 M 61 013 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 321,40 GBX
Average target price 1 875,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-19.60%61 013
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.80%440 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.83%293 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.93%278 298
PFIZER, INC.-23.05%258 337
ABBVIE INC.5.36%254 712