Haleon rejects Zantac indemnification requests from GSK, Pfizer

More than 2,000 legal cases related to Zantac have been filed in the United States over allegations that the compound contains probable carcinogens.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

Haleon, spun out as an independent company in July, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Louise Heavens)