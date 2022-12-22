Helsinki court orders payments to narcolepsy patients in Pandemrix case

*
GSK says H1N1 virus, not vaccine can trigger narcolepsy
*
Legal representative says patients could seek further
payments
*
Court decision could lead to further legal cases
HELSINKI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Helsinki court ordered on
Thursday payment of indemnities to a new group of Finnish
patients who were found to have caught the sleep disorder
narcolepsy as a side effect of GSK's Pandemrix flu
vaccine distributed in 2009 and 2010.
Several studies have linked GSK's Pandemrix with a spike in
cases of narcolepsy, while the company itself denied the link in
2020, suggesting it was associated with the H1N1 flu virus
itself, not the vaccine.
On Thursday, a GSK spokesperson reiterated the company's
position, highlighting that other studies showed a spike in
narcolepsy cases among unvaccinated people during the 2009/10
flu pandemic, as well a rise in narcolepsy cases in 2013 linked
with the occurrence of the H1N1 virus.
"These data support the hypothesis that infection with the
H1N1 virus can trigger narcolepsy, as these populations were not
exposed to Pandemrix," the spokesperson said.
The Helsinki District Court said it ordered the Finnish
Pharmaceutical Insurance Pool to pay between 30,000 and 70,000
euros ($31,900-$74,400) per person to seven people who had
previously been denied indemnities due to having been diagnosed
with narcolepsy more than two years after receiving the shot.
The patients can seek further indemnities for loss of income
and other expenses that could amount to more than 10 million
euros in total over time, their legal representative said.
The Pharmaceutical Insurance Pool, a legal arrangement
through which Finnish non-life insurance companies mutually
share liabilities, said it would study the court's
justifications carefully before deciding whether to appeal.
Narcolepsy is an incurable, lifelong disorder that disrupts
normal sleep-wake cycles and causes severe nightmares and
daytime sleep attacks that can strike at any time.
The court confirmed the link between narcolepsy and the shot
in the patients despite the delay in diagnosis, using the same
criteria as a study by Helsinki University researchers published
last year by Nature Communications.
The study confirmed the mechanism with which the vaccine
triggered an autoimmune reaction in certain people with a
specific type of genetic susceptibility.
The court's decision could lead to more patients seeking to
challenge their rejected applications in courts.
Over the years, the Insurance Pool has paid out some 14.75
million euros in Pandemrix-related indemnities to 236 patients
in Finland, while denying them to another 131 applicants, it
said in a release.
It rejected the applications of 93 people because their
narcolepsy-related symptoms had been diagnosed more than two
years after they had been vaccinated with Pandemrix, it added.
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, additional reporting
by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Barbara Lewis)