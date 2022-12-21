Injectable HIV treatment offers hope to Ugandan patients

KAMPALA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ever since Gerald Muwonge
tested positive for HIV eight years ago, keeping his viral load
in check has meant carrying around vials of pills for his daily
treatment regimen while dodging the stigma this could mean for a
gay man in Uganda.
But he hopes that could soon change thanks to an injectable
treatment that only needs to be taken once every two months.
In October of last year, about 200 patients in the east
African country began a trial of a World Health
Organization-approved injection containing the drugs
cabotegravir, or CAB-LA, and rilpivirine. Results are due in
2024.
The treatment, developed by British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline, is the first non-pill option against
HIV, and studies have shown it even outperforms the efficacy of
oral pills.
"These drugs, you have to take them every day, and if you
are taking them at exactly 9 a.m., it should be that way until
you die," said Muwonge, a 27-year-old activist for lesbian, gay,
bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) rights.
He says the strict regimen of taking the pills messes with
his head.
Muwonge, who is not among the patients in the trial, said
the new injectable treatment option could help to reduce the
stigma HIV patients suffer, particularly gay men like himself.
Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda, and gay people often
face arrest, ostracism and violence at the hands of law
enforcement or local vigilantes.
Many who have HIV have not come out to friends, family
members and co-workers and prefer to hide that they have an
illness that disproportionately affects the LGBI community.
The GSK treatment secured U.S. approval late last year and
was endorsed this year by the World Health Organization.
GSK struck a deal in July to allow low-cost generic versions
to be used in the developing world but said the first generics
will potentially only become available in 2026 because of
regulatory requirements for manufacture and use.
In the interim, GSK said it was working on providing
governments the regimen free of charge to run studies. Trials
are also taking place in Kenya and South Africa.
William Tamale, a manager of the injectable antiretroviral
treatment programme at Uganda's Joint Clinical Research Centre,
said the drugs were "very promising."
The JCRC was chosen to administer the trial of the
injectable drugs and Tamale is in charge of that progamme in
Uganda, where at least 1.4 million people live with HIV/AIDS.
(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Aaron Ross and Jane
Merriman)