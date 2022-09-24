Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
GSK plc
News
Summary
GSK
GB00BN7SWP63
GSK PLC
(GSK)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
1313.20
GBX
+1.33%
12:34p
JULIE BROWN
: GSK poaches Burberry CFO Julie Brown to create all-female top team - Sky News
RE
12:15p
GSK Poaches Burberry CFO To Create All-Female Top Team - Sky News
RE
12:15p
Julie brown, will be unveiled next week as the new chief financi…
RE
JULIE BROWN, WILL BE UNVEILED NEXT WEEK AS THE NEW CHIEF FINANCI…
09/24/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
JULIE BROWN, WILL BE UNVEILED NEXT WEEK AS THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GSK - SKY NEWS
© Reuters 2022
All news about GSK PLC
12:34p
JULIE BROWN
: GSK poaches Burberry CFO Julie Brown to create all-female top team - Sky New..
RE
12:15p
GSK Poaches Burberry CFO To Create All-Female Top Team - Sky News
RE
12:15p
Julie brown, will be unveiled next week as the new chief financi…
RE
12:15p
Gsk poaches burberry cfo to create all-female top team - sky new…
RE
09/23
GSK and Spero Therapeutics announce exclusive licence agreement for tebipenem HBr, a la..
AQ
09/23
Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee to review Zejula overall survival data from the NOVA..
AQ
09/23
GSK Says US Food and Drug Administration to Convene ODAC Meeting to Review Data of Zeju..
MT
09/23
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE muted ahead of UK's mini-budget
RE
09/22
ADRs End Mostly Lower; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trades Actively
DJ
09/22
SECTOR UPDATE
: Health Care Stocks Gain Thursday Afternoon
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
09/21
GSK
: Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
09/15
Credit Suisse Upgrades GSK to Neutral From Underperform But Cuts Price Target to GBP14...
MT
09/15
GSK
: Credit Suisse withdraws its Sell rating
MD
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
28 226 M
30 859 M
30 859 M
Net income 2022
4 503 M
4 923 M
4 923 M
Net Debt 2022
14 354 M
15 693 M
15 693 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,3x
Yield 2022
4,67%
Capitalization
53 163 M
58 121 M
58 121 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,39x
EV / Sales 2023
2,25x
Nbr of Employees
90 096
Free-Float
93,7%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
1 313,20 GBX
Average target price
1 874,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target
42,7%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds
Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis
VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood
Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC
-20.10%
58 121
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-2.54%
438 337
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
12.54%
295 941
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-18.41%
259 291
ABBVIE INC.
5.66%
252 944
PFIZER, INC.
-25.35%
247 392
