    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
1313.20 GBX   +1.33%
JULIE BROWN, WILL BE UNVEILED NEXT WEEK AS THE NEW CHIEF FINANCI…

09/24/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
JULIE BROWN, WILL BE UNVEILED NEXT WEEK AS THE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GSK - SKY NEWS


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 226 M 30 859 M 30 859 M
Net income 2022 4 503 M 4 923 M 4 923 M
Net Debt 2022 14 354 M 15 693 M 15 693 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 53 163 M 58 121 M 58 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 313,20 GBX
Average target price 1 874,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-20.10%58 121
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.54%438 337
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.54%295 941
ROCHE HOLDING AG-18.41%259 291
ABBVIE INC.5.66%252 944
PFIZER, INC.-25.35%247 392