By Dean Seal

Shares of Lixte Biotechnologies jumped after the company said it will launch a trial to assess whether its drug LB-100 can aid immunotherapy in the treatment of ovarian clear cell carcinoma.

The stock was up 11% at $1.95 in early trading. Shares have fallen 62% since the start of the year.

The Pasadena, Calif.-based biotechnology company said the Phase 1b collaborative clinical trial will assess whether adding LB-100 to GSK's programmed death receptor-1 blocking monoclonal antibody, dostarlimab, can enhance its effectiveness in treating ovarian clear cell carcinoma.

GSK will provide dostarlimab and financial support for the clinical trial.

