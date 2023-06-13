Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:04:36 2023-06-13 am EDT
1366.70 GBX   -0.52%
08:48aMacron unveils plans to relocate production of key drugs to France
RE
06/09Network International agrees to GBP2.2 billion buyout
AN
06/09AstraZeneca hails RSV drug nirsevimab recommendation by FDA committee
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macron unveils plans to relocate production of key drugs to France

06/13/2023 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron takes part in a one-day trip dedicated to French industrial sovereignty

PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled plans to relocate the production of key medicines to France to tackle shortages of imported products, ranging from antibiotics to paracetamol, that came into focus during the COVID epidemic.

Macron, who was visiting pharmaceutical laboratories in the Ardeche region, said the government had drawn up a list of 450 molecules for which it was key to secure supply chains.

The list comprises a "core list" of 50 drugs, half of which will see their production re-located to France or significantly increased in the coming weeks, Macron said.

"The long-term solution to avoid shortages in our pharmacies is to bring back our factories. That is what we are doing for many drugs," Macron had said in a tweet ahead of his visit.

Macron also cited in his tweet an investment of 22 million euros ($24 million) from British health group GSK to modernise its existing amoxicillin antibiotic production site in the Mayenne region of western France, and to hire staff.

The antibiotic, which is most prescribed to children to treat infections, is regularly out of stock.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
All news about GSK PLC
08:48aMacron unveils plans to relocate production of key drugs to France
RE
06/09Network International agrees to GBP2.2 billion buyout
AN
06/09AstraZeneca hails RSV drug nirsevimab recommendation by FDA committee
AN
06/08GSK's UK Employees Plan to Boost Strikes in June Over Pay Dispute
MT
06/08GSK employees to escalate strike action in June - union
RE
06/08UK labour union says GSK employees to escalate strike action
RE
06/08GSK : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/07Trending : GSK Vaccine For RSV Gets Authorization in Europe
DJ
06/07European Commission authorises GSK's Arexvy, the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV..
AQ
06/07GSK receives US FDA file acceptance for Jemperli plus chemotherapy for the treatment of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 943 M 36 197 M 36 197 M
Net income 2023 5 183 M 6 482 M 6 482 M
Net Debt 2023 15 478 M 19 357 M 19 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 55 670 M 69 624 M 69 624 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 373,80 GBX
Average target price 1 715,48 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-4.44%69 624
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 315
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.72%422 721
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%354 070
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.98%278 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.60%249 349
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer