    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:43 2022-09-29 am EDT
1326.60 GBX   -1.12%
04:14aNestle CEO: I'm not a 'mega deal' maker
RE
09/28Designer Daniel Lee replaces Riccardo Tisci at Burberry
RE
09/27GSK : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nestle CEO: I'm not a 'mega deal' maker

09/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Nestle CEO Schneider at Wydhof farm visit in Flaach

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle is in no hurry to acquire companies given rich valuations and will stick to its traditionally cautious approach to deals, its chief executive told a conference on Thursday.

"I've done hundreds of deals in my life, the largest one ever was Starbucks at 7 billion so I'm not a 'mega deal' maker," Mark Schneider said in a discussion organised by Bernstein.

"I'm a strong believer in that statement by former U.S. President Obama: don't do stupid stuff. That to me in M&A is sort of the guiding light. You have to stay level-headed, down to earth, even if something looks attractive on paper it has to add up in all components," he said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -1.54% 1320.6 Delayed Quote.-18.37%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.68% 105.04 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
SI HOLDINGS PLC -0.25% 397 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 3.36% 87.11 Delayed Quote.-27.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 235 M 30 364 M 30 364 M
Net income 2022 4 466 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
Net Debt 2022 14 336 M 15 418 M 15 418 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 54 312 M 58 409 M 58 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 341,60 GBX
Average target price 1 877,78 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-18.37%58 409
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.75%437 390
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.63%317 719
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.15%273 173
ABBVIE INC.6.79%255 667
PFIZER, INC.-24.76%249 357