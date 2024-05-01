May 01, 2024 at 07:17 am EDT

CVS Made a Big Bet on Medicare. It's Looking Risky.

The company's Medicare business, hit by higher medical costs, pushed down CVS's first-quarter earnings.

J&J Asks for Votes on $6.5 Billion Talc Deal Ahead of Third Bankruptcy Filing

The healthcare-products company plans to file a third bankruptcy case to resolve talc-related liabilities if enough injury claimants accept its offer first.

Amazon Gets More Fuel for AI Race

Capital spending under CEO Andy Jassy will go up "meaningfully," but record operating margins driven by retail, cloud and advertising will ease the pain.

Brazil's Embraer Plots a New 737-Sized Jet to Rival Boeing

The Brazilian aircraft maker has been sounding out potential partners and financial backers on plans for a new narrow-body aircraft.

BlackRock's Plan for Your Retirement: A 401(k) With a Monthly Check

A small-but-growing number of companies are offering plans that promise employees a degree of predictability. The new target-date funds turn a portion of savings into payments for life.

Wanted: Megabank Chief Willing to Work for Half Pay

HSBC, one of the world's largest banks, is looking for a new CEO to run its sprawling operations at a fraction of the pay of a U.S. bank boss.

European Oil Companies Weigh U.S. Listings to Boost Their Stock Prices

American investors have continued buying stocks of oil companies even as most European fund managers have shunned them.

GSK Upgrades Targets as Core Profits Jump

GSK lifted its full-year guidance after first-quarter core earnings rose 28%, helped by higher sales of vaccines and specialty medicines .

Haleon Keeps Outlook as Profits Rise

Haleon reported a 2% rise in underlying profits for the first quarter despite lower revenue, and maintained its full-year guidance and buyback plan.

Tesla shares fall amid reports that Supercharger unit slashed

Tesla Inc. shares dropped Tuesday after the electric-vehicle maker reportedly cut hundreds of more jobs, including its entire Supercharger unit.

