Jury in Valadez case in Illinois state court finds GSK not liable for plaintiff's colorectal cancer

Verdict is consistent with scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer

GSK will continue to vigorously defend itself against all other claims

Next Zantac trial (Williams) due to start in Illinois dismissed



GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) welcomes today's jury verdict in the Valadez case in Illinois state court finding in GSK's favour in the first Zantac case to go to trial. This outcome is consistent with the scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer, supported by 16 epidemiological studies looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine. GSK will continue to vigorously defend itself against all other claims.

Prior to this verdict, the court rejected the Plaintiff's ability to request punitive damages.

Separately, the company welcomed the recent court ruling dismissing the next Zantac trial (Williams) that was due to start on 23 May 2024. In the Williams case, the Illinois state court dismissed the case before trial on the basis that GSK was not the brand manufacturer of over-the-counter Zantac at the time the Plaintiff allegedly used it and should not be liable for any subsequent over-the-counter Zantac use.

