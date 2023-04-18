Trending: GSK Buys Bellus Health for About $2 Billion

0959 GMT - GSK is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it had reached an agreement to buy Canadian late-stage biopharmaceutical company Bellus Health Inc. for $14.75 a share in cash, representing a total equity value of around $2.0 billion. The British pharma major said that through the acquisition it will gain access to camlipixant, a treatment for refractory chronic cough which is currently in phase III development. Accretion to adjusted earnings per share from the acquisition is expected to occur from 2027. It has the potential to deliver significant sales through 2031 and beyond, according to GSK. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0615ET