  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:41:13 2023-04-18 am EDT
1495.20 GBX   -1.10%
06:16aBELLUS Health Brief: Up Near 100% In US Pre-Market After GSK Reaches Agreement to Acquire It
MT
06:16aTrending: GSK Buys Bellus Health for About $2 Billion
DJ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Data Helps -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Trending: GSK Buys Bellus Health for About $2 Billion

04/18/2023 | 06:16am EDT
0959 GMT - GSK is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after it said it had reached an agreement to buy Canadian late-stage biopharmaceutical company Bellus Health Inc. for $14.75 a share in cash, representing a total equity value of around $2.0 billion. The British pharma major said that through the acquisition it will gain access to camlipixant, a treatment for refractory chronic cough which is currently in phase III development. Accretion to adjusted earnings per share from the acquisition is expected to occur from 2027. It has the potential to deliver significant sales through 2031 and beyond, according to GSK. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 0615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELLUS HEALTH INC. 3.08% 9.71 Delayed Quote.-12.36%
GSK PLC -1.30% 1492 Delayed Quote.5.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 28 981 M 35 829 M 35 829 M
Net income 2023 5 206 M 6 436 M 6 436 M
Net Debt 2023 14 954 M 18 488 M 18 488 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 61 002 M 75 417 M 75 417 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 511,80 GBX
Average target price 1 715,98 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC5.16%75 417
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.22%432 995
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.03%383 208
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.43%335 821
MERCK & CO., INC.3.66%291 860
ABBVIE INC.-0.27%284 344
