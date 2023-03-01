U.S. FDA panel votes for GSK's RSV vaccine

March 1 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Wednesday backed GSK Plc's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously in favor of the vaccine, saying data from the company's clinical study showed the shot was effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults aged 60 and above. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Mariam E Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)