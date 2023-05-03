US FDA approves first RSV vaccine from GSK

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has approved GSK Plc's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
vaccine, the British drugmaker said on Wednesday, making it the
first shot to be cleared for protection against a common
respiratory disease that can be fatal for older people.
The vaccine was approved for people aged 60 and older, the
company said.
The approval makes GSK, which has been neck-and-neck
with Pfizer in RSV vaccine development, the first
company to tap into a multi-billion-dollar market and puts it
ahead of rivals such as Moderna Inc and Bavarian Nordic
.
Analysts have estimated the market for RSV vaccines to
cross $10 billion by 2030.
GSK expects the vaccine to be available before the next
RSV season in the United States, Chief Commercial Officer Luke
Miels told Reuters on Wednesday before the approval.
He said the vaccine would be priced above $120 per shot
provided the data from a study, which is expected soon, shows
that it protects for two RSV seasons.
(Reporting by Mariam Sunny, Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in
Bengaluru and Maggie Fick in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva)